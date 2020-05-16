Clutch Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of 2nd Album With Jam Room Performance

(hennemusic) Clutch delivered their latest jam room performance from Maryland on May 15, and announced details of an upcoming multi-band livestream concert event.

Following a pair of live appearances on April 21 and April 23, the group celebrated a special occasion while hosting their third online "mini-set": the recent 25th anniversary of their 1995 self-titled record, which marked the first US chart appearance when it reached No. 33 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers list.

Clutch performed three songs from the project, including "Big News I", "Big News II" and "Animal Farm." Frontman Neil Fallon revealed that Clutch will perform a streamed concert entitled "Live From The Doom Saloon Volume 1" on May 27.

"Over the past weeks, Clutch has been streaming very short sets on our YouTube channel, OfficialClutch," says the singer. "We are excited to announce that we will be playing a much longer set and teaming up with Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo, and Saul for a virtual four-band bill. Doors are at 3:30 PM, Saul goes on at 4 PM, followed by Blacktop Mojo at 4:35 PM and Crowbar at 5:10 PM. Clutch's set will start at approximately 5:55 PM. All times are Eastern Standard Time. Have a beer in your pajamas!"

This unique online concert format has been produced in conjunction with Sound Talent Group (STG), and LiveFrom Events and will use cutting-edge streaming technology to close the distance between the bands and the fans for a virtual concert experience. Watch the May 15th performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





