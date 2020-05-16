.

Dead and Company To Stream NYE Show For One More Saturday Night

Keavin Wiggins | 05-16-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dead Company

Dead and Company are continuing their weekly full concert stream series One More Saturday Night this week by sharing their latest New Year's Eve show.

The band will be streaming their December 31st, 2019 hometown concert that took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, at 8PM ET / 5PM PT this Saturday, May 16th.

This will be the 9th week of the special series which the band is offering completely free, but they do ask that fans consider making a donation to the MusiCaresCOVID-19 Relief Fund here.

Watch the show below:


Related Stories


Dead and Company To Stream NYE Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company To Stream New Orleans Show For One More Saturday Night

Former Bad Company Singer Brian Howe Dead At 66

Dead & Company To Stream Noblesville Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company To Stream CitiField Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company Cancel Summer Tour

Dead & Company To Stream Alpine Valley Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company To Stream MSG Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company Launch Weekly Streaming Series

Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

More Dead Company News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Kenny Chesney Postpones His Chillaxification Tour- Alice Cooper Releases 'Don't Give Up'- Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash Biopic Release Announced- Static-X 'All These Years' Video- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Satin Nickel's Shadow Of Doubt

Singled Out: Wille Nile's New York At Night

Singled Out: Greg Upchurch (3 Doors Down)'s Skin to Skin

Jon Hassell - Vernal Equinox

Singled Out: The Sweater Set's Dawn Chorus

advertisement
Latest News

Rolling Stones To Stream Rare Intimate Performances For Extra Licks

Judas Priest Announce Rescheduled 50th Anniversary Dates

Rush Stream Unreleased 'Spirit Of Radio' Performance

Killswitch Engage Plot New Atonement Tour Dates

Trapt Release Two New Songs and Announce Album

Dead and Company To Stream NYE Show For One More Saturday Night

Clutch Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Debut with Jam Room Performance

Singled Out: Satin Nickel's Shadow Of Doubt