Dead and Company To Stream NYE Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead and Company are continuing their weekly full concert stream series One More Saturday Night this week by sharing their latest New Year's Eve show.

The band will be streaming their December 31st, 2019 hometown concert that took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, at 8PM ET / 5PM PT this Saturday, May 16th.

This will be the 9th week of the special series which the band is offering completely free, but they do ask that fans consider making a donation to the MusiCaresCOVID-19 Relief Fund here.

Watch the show below:





