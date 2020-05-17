Deep Purple Share 'Throw My Bones' Rehearsal Footage

(hennemusic) Deep Purple are sharing video of a rehearsal performance of their 2020 single, "Throw My Bones" after the music video for the song hit a major milestone.

"The video to 'Throw My Bones' just broke the 1 million views barrier!," says the band. "Thanks to all of you who watched it. To celebrate, here's an exclusive look at a rehearsal session of what would eventually become the first single for 'Whoosh!'"

Due August 7, the band's 21st studio set was recorded with producer Bob Ezrin in Nashville, TN.

"Deep Purple is putting the Deep back into Purple" was the half-joking motto in the studio after the first songs provided a direction for the project.

"Whoosh! is an onomatopoeic word that, when viewed through one end of a radio-telescope, describes the transient nature of humanity on Earth," adds frontman Ian Gillan "And, through the other end from a closer perspective, illustrates the career of Deep Purple."

"Whoosh!" will be available as Limited CD+DVD Mediabook (including the 1-hour feature, "Roger Glover and Bob Ezrin In Conversation" and, for the first time, the full live performance at Hellfest 2017 as video), 2LP+DVD Edition, Limited Boxset and digital formats. Watch the video footage here.

