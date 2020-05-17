Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Still Waiting On Word About Stadium Tour

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison are still waiting for word from Live Nation about the fate of their upcoming North American summer Stadium Tour.

Poison frontman Bret Michaels was asked about the status of the tour by the Arizona Republic and he responded, "At the moment, we don't know. That answer is confirmed. We don't know.

The health is number one. The health of the fans. The band's crew. The people working at the venues. The first responders. That comes first. And if the CDC says it's a go? I will be there, ready to rock."

But he says if they do not get the go-ahead, "then it's not over. It's just postponed. Those dates have almost all completely sold out. We added a second night at Fenway. I think Jacksonville went quick. Milwaukee was the quickest sellout they ever had. It was like 43 minutes."





Related Stories

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Decision Not Made

Poison's Bret Michaels Explains Missing 80s Cruise

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Tour Has Sold Over A Million Tickets

Poison Frontman Bret Michaels To Have Cancer Procedure

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover 2019 In Review

Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter 2019 In Review

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Tour May Be Extended

Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels 2019 In Review

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour

More Poison News



