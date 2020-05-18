Clutch, Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo Announce Virtual Concert

Clutch have announced that they will be playing a special virtual concert that they have dubbed "Live From The Doom Saloon Volume 1" on May 27th.

The special show will also feature performances from Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo, and Saul. Clutch frontman Neil Fallon had this to say, "Over the past weeks, Clutch has been streaming very short sets on our YouTube channel, OfficialClutch.

"We are excited to announce that we will be playing a much longer set and teaming up with Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo, and Saul for a virtual four-band bill.

"Doors are at 3:30 PM, Saul goes on at 4 PM, followed by Blacktop Mojo at 4:35 PM and Crowbar at 5:10 PM. Clutch's set will start at approximately 5:55 PM. All times are Eastern Standard Time. Have a beer in your pajamas!"

Fans can preregister for tickets here.





