Clutch have announced that they will be playing a special virtual concert that they have dubbed "Live From The Doom Saloon Volume 1" on May 27th.
The special show will also feature performances from Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo, and Saul. Clutch frontman Neil Fallon had this to say, "Over the past weeks, Clutch has been streaming very short sets on our YouTube channel, OfficialClutch.
"We are excited to announce that we will be playing a much longer set and teaming up with Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo, and Saul for a virtual four-band bill.
"Doors are at 3:30 PM, Saul goes on at 4 PM, followed by Blacktop Mojo at 4:35 PM and Crowbar at 5:10 PM. Clutch's set will start at approximately 5:55 PM. All times are Eastern Standard Time. Have a beer in your pajamas!"
Fans can preregister for tickets here.
Clutch Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Debut with Jam Room Performance
Clutch Stream New Version of 'Smoke Banshee'
Clutch Announce Rescheduled South American Dates
Clutch Deliver New Jam Room Livestream Performance
Clutch Livestream Jam Room Performance
Clutch Streaming Their Complete 2019 Hellfest Performance
Clutch Update Fans On Current State Of 2020 Live Dates
Clutch Release New Monster-Themed Compilation
Clutch Revisit 'Willie Nelson' For Vault Series
Metallica Streaming Full 1983 Concert For MetallicaMondays- Bruce Springsteen To Join Dropkick Murphys On Livestream- Judas Priest Streaming Full Concert- Neil Young- more
Road Trip: Fulton, Missouri - Big Fun in a Small Town
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Don't Let The Heavens Fall
Singled Out: Satin Nickel's Shadow Of Doubt
Singled Out: Wille Nile's New York At Night
Metallica Streaming Full 1983 Concert For MetallicaMondays
Bruce Springsteen To Join Dropkick Murphys On Livestream
Judas Priest Streaming Full Concert From Epitaph Tour
Neil Young Releasing Lost 1970s Album 'Homegrown'
Clutch, Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo Announce Virtual Concert
Gojira To Stream Unreleased 'Live At Red Rocks' Concert Film
Tool's Adam Jones Shares Early Demo Of 'Descending'