Def Leppard Release Live 'Hysteria' Video

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming a performance video of the title track to their 1987 smash, "Hysteria", as the latest preview to the forthcoming live package, "London To Vegas."

The Top 10 US hit was captured during a full December 2018 performance of the album as featured on "Hysteria At The O2", one of two films featured in the new collection, alongside footage from a 2018 residency at the Zappos Theatre in Las Vegas that can be seen on "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood."

Both films come with bonus features, with the London material rounded out by the mini-documentary, "Hysteria: Then And Now", while fans can access behind-the-scenes video from Vegas.

Due May 29, "London To Vegas" is set to arrive just weeks before Def Leppard are scheduled to begin a summer tour of US stadiums with Motley Crue in Jacksonville, FL on June 18. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





