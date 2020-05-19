.

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Cancel American Tour

Bruce Henne | 05-19-2020

Green Day

(hennemusic) Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have postponed the North American leg of their 2020 Hella Mega tour. The summer stadium series was scheduled to begin July 17 in Seattle, WA, with dates running to the end of August.

"Hopefully this doesn't come as a surprise," says the trio of bands, "but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone's safety is our highest priority so we've officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year.

"We'll be announcing Summer 2021 dates with the same venues very soon, so hold on to those tickets. All ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options as well.

"Please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in 2021."

The latest news follows the recent postponement of the trek's spring leg in Europe, with word that those dates will also be rescheduled to next year. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


