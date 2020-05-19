Singled Out: Upon Wings' Amazing Grace (With Seether's Corey Lowery)

Upon Wings just released a special version of "Amazing Grace" with Seether guitarist Corey Lowery and to celebrate we asked Anne Erickson to tell us about the single. Here is the story:

I kept hearing "Amazing Grace" in different situations and started seeing how the song became an anthem for those on the front lines during the conronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, everyone from essential workers to first responders to family members of those in the hospital. I've always thought it was a beautiful song, but never imagined recording it.

After hearing the song in so many different settings, I felt inspired to record an Upon Wings version of the legendary hymn. A song of hope, such as "Amazing Grace," seems appropriate right now.

Seether guitarist Corey Lowery recorded the music for "Amazing Grace" at his studio, and I recorded the vocals in my home. Lowery added a deep dimension to the song, and I love what he did. The music video was shot while under stay-at-home orders, and it features inspirational quotes that hopefully bring some light into this dark time.

"Amazing Grace" will appear on Upon Wings' upcoming EP, which is being released incrementally throughout this year. Stay tuned for a new rock single this summer. If you are new to Upon Wings, we also work with the talented Kevin Jardine (Uplift Productions), Brett Hestla (Creed, Dark New Day) and Glenn Brown (Spinal Tap, Mike Shinoda). Check out our current rock singles "Afterlife" and "You Are My Weapon" at UponWings.com.

