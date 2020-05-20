Foo Fighters Stream Full 2008 Wembley Stadium Concert

(hennemusic) Foo Fighters are streaming video of a complete 2008 concert at London's Wembley Stadium. The group were captured live during a pair of shows at the UK venue in June of 2008 while on the road in support of their sixth album, "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace."
Featuring a guest appearance by Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin, the footage was officially released less than three months after the concerts.
The band are streaming the show while encouraging fans to support a Go Fund Me campaign behind the UK's Music Venue Trust as part of an effort to assist independent live venues throughout the country during their temporary closure to protect public health during the global pandemic.
"If you are able, consider supporting the Music Venue Trust during this time and keep the indie venues going," says the group. "Keep washing your hands." Watch the concert and find the donate link here.
