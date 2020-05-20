Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames have announced that they have been forced to postpone the summer leg of The Metal Tour of the Year until next year.
As of now the fall leg of the tour has not been altered. The band had the following to say, "The summer leg of the Metal Tour of the Year with Megadeth and Lamb of God, plus special guests Trivium and In Flames, is being rescheduled to 2021.
"As soon as the new dates are finalized we'll share the updated schedule, and all tickets will be honored accordingly. If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit livenation.com/refund for information on how and when you can claim your refund.
"We do not have an update on the fall leg of the tour but will share any further updates and information as we receive it. We look forward to returning to the stage."
Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Post Malone Cover
Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour Still Planned
Metallica and Megadeth Stars In Bonus Clip For Thrash Doc
Megadeth Announce Full Concert Stream And Dave Mustaine Chat
Megadeth Returned To Their Roots To Write New Album
Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Unplug For New Single
Megadeth Ready To Record New Album
Megadeth's Full Resurrection Fest Set Streaming Online
Megadeth's David Ellefson Releasing New Song For Covid-19 Relief
Sammy Hagar Cancels Summer Tour- Foo Fighters Stream Full 2008 Wembley Stadium Concert- Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium Tour Postponed- Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots- more
Singled Out: Redeem/Revive's Somehow
Singled Out: Upon Wings' Amazing Grace (With Seether's Corey Lowery)
Road Trip: Fulton, Missouri - Big Fun in a Small Town
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Don't Let The Heavens Fall
Sammy Hagar Cancels Summer Tour
Foo Fighters Stream Full 2008 Wembley Stadium Concert
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, In Flames Tour Postponed
Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots Summer Tour Canceled
Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy Postpone Tour
Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic
Bauhaus Update Fans About Planned Live Dates
Barenaked Ladies Reschedule Last Summer On Earth Tour