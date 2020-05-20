.

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, In Flames Tour Postponed

Keavin Wiggins | 05-20-2020

Megadeth

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames have announced that they have been forced to postpone the summer leg of The Metal Tour of the Year until next year.

As of now the fall leg of the tour has not been altered. The band had the following to say, "The summer leg of the Metal Tour of the Year with Megadeth and Lamb of God, plus special guests Trivium and In Flames, is being rescheduled to 2021.

"As soon as the new dates are finalized we'll share the updated schedule, and all tickets will be honored accordingly. If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit livenation.com/refund for information on how and when you can claim your refund.

"We do not have an update on the fall leg of the tour but will share any further updates and information as we receive it. We look forward to returning to the stage."


