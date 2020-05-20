Thomas Rhett Rescheduled The Center Point Road Tour

Thomas Rhett has announced that he has rescheduled his The Center Point Road Tour with special guest Cole Swindell take place in the spring and summer of next year.

The tour is now scheduled to kick off with two nights in Gilford, NH at the Bank of NH Pavilion on June 3rd and 4th and will wrap up on August 28th in Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live.

Rhett had this to say, "Hometeam, it has been a wild few months. I pray each and every one of you are well. I hope that those who can be are safely at home with their families, and to those of you who are on the front lines - our health care workers, our delivery drivers, grocery store workers and everyone else working in our communities - thank you for keeping our country going during this time."



"We have made the decision to reschedule my 2020 concert dates to 2021," he continued. "This decision was made with the health, safety and well-being of our fans, touring crew and venue staff as our priority. If you're able to come out in 2021, your tickets will be honored and if you need a refund, you'll be receiving an email soon from your point of purchase with instructions. I miss seeing y'all out on the road and can't wait until we are back in your neck of the woods next summer. I'll keep writing songs and making music, hoping to hear your voices singing back to me next year louder than ever." See the rescheduled dates below:



6/3/21 Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion*

6/4/21 Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion*

6/10/21 Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

6/11/21 Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

6/12/21 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/17/21 Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

6/18/21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/19/21 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

7/9/21 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/10/21 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/15/21 Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

7/16/21 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/29/21 Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

7/30/21 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/5/21 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/20/21 Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

8/21/21 Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

8/22/21 Canandaigua, NY @ The Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

8/26/21 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/27/21 Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

8/28/21 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

TBD Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

TBD Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

TBD Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre



*Dates do not include Cole Swindell





