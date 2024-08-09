Hear Thomas Rhett's New Song 'After All The Bars Are Closed'

(The GreenRoom) Thomas Rhett is sharing another new track "After All the Bars Are Closed," a captivating country-soul jam from his upcoming album ABOUT A WOMAN, set to drop on August 23 via The Valory Music Co. The track captures the romantic atmosphere of extending the night beyond the bar, exploring a deep, budding romance. With an arrangement of clean guitars, finger snaps and a smooth, velvet-like beat, Thomas Rhett delivers the lyrics with a suave vocal that blends quick-hitting confidence with genuine attraction.
Thomas Rhett continues to showcase his power and songwriting prowess and his seventh studio album is no exception--he had a hand in writing 12 of ABOUT A WOMAN's 14 tracks including today's newest release. Produced primarily by Dann Huff and Julian Bunetta, the album has already earned praise from critics for its first released track "Gone Country" and "Overdrive," plus Top 20-and-climbing lead single "Beautiful As You."
"With nearly two-dozen No. 1 Country Airplay hits to his credit, one of country music's premier architects of both pop-polished up-tempo hits and tender romantic ballads returns with a new summer-ready single. He continues with his thematic terrain, layering starry-eyed, romantic adoration atop a churning, dance-ready groove." - Billboard of "Beautiful As You"
