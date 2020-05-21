Guns N' Roses Postpone North American Tour

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have announced that they have postponed the 2020 North American leg of their ongoing Not In This Lifetime tour due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The two-month series was scheduled to open with a headline appearance at Milwaukee's Summerfest before hitting Philadelphia, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Chicago and others and wrapping up in Missoula, MT in late August.

"GN'R Fam, some news: the North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution," says the band. "We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized & all tickets will be honored accordingly.

"If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit livenation.com/refund for your options. Thank you for your understanding during this time as we look forward to coming back together very soon." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





