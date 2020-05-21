.

Guns N' Roses Postpone North American Tour

Bruce Henne | 05-21-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have announced that they have postponed the 2020 North American leg of their ongoing Not In This Lifetime tour due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The two-month series was scheduled to open with a headline appearance at Milwaukee's Summerfest before hitting Philadelphia, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Chicago and others and wrapping up in Missoula, MT in late August.

"GN'R Fam, some news: the North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution," says the band. "We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized & all tickets will be honored accordingly.

"If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit livenation.com/refund for your options. Thank you for your understanding during this time as we look forward to coming back together very soon." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Postpone North American Tour

Guns N' Roses Vet Says Freddie Mercury Tribute Was Highlight Of Career

Guns N' Roses Announce Changed Tour Plans

Guns N' Roses Announce Sweet Child O' Mine Children's Book

Guns N' Roses Working On 'Killer New' Music

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Led Zeppelin Lead Special Radio Channels

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Shares Live Video Featuring Guns N' Roses Icon

What Guns N' Roses Icon Would Change About Rock Hall Induction

Duff Shares Pandemic's Impact On Guns N' Roses Camp

Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guest On Cherie Currie Album

More Guns N' Roses News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Sees Van Halen Reunion and Addresses Eddie's Health Issue- Guns N' Roses Postpone North American Tour- Disturbed Postpone The Sickness Anniversary Tour- more

Reviews

F8TLSTK - Above and Beyond

Singled Out: Earshot's Uninvited

Singled Out: Redeem/Revive's Somehow

Singled Out: Upon Wings' Amazing Grace (With Seether's Corey Lowery)

Road Trip: Fulton, Missouri - Big Fun in a Small Town

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar Sees Van Halen Reunion and Addresses Eddie's Health Issue

Guns N' Roses Postpone North American Tour

Disturbed Postpone The Sickness Anniversary Tour

The Black Crowes Postpone Reunion Tour

Rush Stream Unreleased 'Freewill' Live Performance

Scorpions Postpone Las Vegas Residency

Neil Young Plays Harvest Classics In New Fireside Sessions Stream

Singled Out: Earshot's Uninvited