Currents Release New Song 'Monsters'

Keavin Wiggins | 05-22-2020

Currents

Currents have released a brand new song called "Monsters." The single comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Way It Ends", which is set to hit stores on June 5th.

Frontman Brian Willie had this to say, "'Monsters' is about taking responsibility for the toxic relationships in your life and using past failures as fuel for the future.

"The track features some different sounds for the band and I'm stoked on the riffs [guitarist] Chris [Wiseman] put together on this one. We hope you enjoy it!" Check out the song below:


