Currents Release 'Unfamiliar' Video

(SharpTone) Currents celebrate the release of their new album "The Death We Seek" by sharing a brand new music video for the track "Unfamiliar".
Vocalist Brian Wille had the following to say about the new song and the album: "Unfamiliar is about the unknown. The future holds the places we'll go, the decisions we'll make and the situations we'll end up in. The uncertainty of these unknowns can lead to feelings of stress and panic, and can also make us second guess ourselves into procrastination and inaction. Feeling lost is inevitable, but how we carry ourselves in those times is what defines our character. Unfamiliar explores this concept and various feelings surrounding it.
"With the release of Unfamiliar, we are also proud to announce the release of our 3rd Studio Album, 'The Death We Seek.' Hours, days and years have gone into carefully crafting and curating this collection of songs, and we're proud to finally share them with you all." Watch the video below:
Currents Premiere 'So Alone' Video
Currents Announce The Death We Seek Tour
Currents Premiere Remember Me Video And Announce Album
Currents Deliver Vengeance Visualizer
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song- Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- more
Metallica Share 'You Must Burn!' Video- The Smashing Pumpkins Paid Ransom To Hacker Over Leaked Songs- more
Parker McCollum Scores His Third Consecutive No.- Sam Hunt Visits 'Outskirts' With New Video- Dolly Parton- more
Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour- Earth, Wind & Fire Returning To The Venetian Resort Las Vegas- more
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song 'Like A Pastime'
Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'
Rolling Stones in The Studio For 'Some Girls' Anniversary
Ringo Starr Announces Fall Tour for His All Starr Band
Seven Kingdoms Premiere 'A Silent Remedy' Video
Will Haven Announce New Album With '5 Of Fire' Video Release
The Fixx Expand 'Every Five Seconds' For Deluxe Version
Dayseeker Release 'Homesick' Video