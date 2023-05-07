.

Currents Release 'Unfamiliar' Video

05-07-2023

Currents Album art
Album art

(SharpTone) Currents celebrate the release of their new album "The Death We Seek" by sharing a brand new music video for the track "Unfamiliar".

Vocalist Brian Wille had the following to say about the new song and the album: "Unfamiliar is about the unknown. The future holds the places we'll go, the decisions we'll make and the situations we'll end up in. The uncertainty of these unknowns can lead to feelings of stress and panic, and can also make us second guess ourselves into procrastination and inaction. Feeling lost is inevitable, but how we carry ourselves in those times is what defines our character. Unfamiliar explores this concept and various feelings surrounding it.

"With the release of Unfamiliar, we are also proud to announce the release of our 3rd Studio Album, 'The Death We Seek.' Hours, days and years have gone into carefully crafting and curating this collection of songs, and we're proud to finally share them with you all." Watch the video below:

Currents Release 'Unfamiliar' Video

