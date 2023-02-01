Currents Premiere Remember Me Video And Announce Album

The Death We Seek cover art

Currents have premiered a music video for their new single "Remember Me" to celebrate the news that they will be releasing their new album, "The Death We Seek", on May 5th.

Vocalist Brian Wille had this to say about the new song, "'Remember Me' is a statement to our growing divide between one another. The dark side to technology's double-edged-sword is access to a font of information and public discourse, curated to engagement, and skewed to individual interest and world-view.

"The further we go in, the further we're separated from the middle ground and impartial truths. Over the course of the Internet's existence and the rise of social media empires, we're beginning to fracture our relationships with one another over anything we can fight about, even going as far as to relish in the chaos and division.

"You can see the exact same event and come out with instant, infinite perspectives across the ideological spectrum; painted on a mass public forum accessible to billions of people.

"Driven further by algorithms and advertising, poison can spread quickly and have lasting outcomes on how we see eachother and the world around us.

"While disagreement and debate are not new, nor the real enemy here, we've all felt a particular strain to our closest ties over the last three years.

"This song is the release of that frustration and loss, and a call to find what brings us together and work through what set us apart. Whether it's a personal issue or an ideological impasse, we can all do better to practice empathy, understanding, and trust in those around us; that's the only way we can collectively see through what's real, and what's interest-driven spectacle." Watch the video below:

