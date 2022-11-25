.

Currents Deliver Vengeance Visualizer

Keavin Wiggins | November 25, 2022

Vengeance single art

Currents have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single, "Vengeance." The song is the follow-up to their recently released track "The Death We Seek."

Frontman Brian Wille had this to say about the new song, "'Vengeance' is the manifestation of pent-up aggression over the last few years since the release of our album The Way it Ends.

"It's becoming disillusioned, taking yourself to places you never thought you'd be, and the rage and despair that comes along with that. It also talks about the desire to let those feelings go and to move forward, but not without digging deeper into that negativity first and exploring the satisfaction that comes with the right revenge..."

The band also recently announced that they will be playing a special hometown holiday show at Webster Theater in Hartford, CT on December 15th. Watch the video below:

Currents Music and Merch

