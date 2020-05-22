Guns N' Roses have launched a new video series where they are sharing live performance clips from their blockbuster Not In This Lifetime Reunion Tour.
The massive tour featured the reunion of original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan and they launched the series with footage from their October 29, 2019 concert in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The video features the band performing "It's So Easy", "Chinese Democracy", and "Double Talkin' Jive", and they billed the new series as "Not In This Lifetime Selects: #GnFnR brings moments from the tour to YouTube." Watch the video below:
Guns N' Roses Postpone North American Tour
Guns N' Roses Vet Says Freddie Mercury Tribute Was Highlight Of Career
Guns N' Roses Announce Changed Tour Plans
Guns N' Roses Announce Sweet Child O' Mine Children's Book
Guns N' Roses Working On 'Killer New' Music
Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Led Zeppelin Lead Special Radio Channels
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Shares Live Video Featuring Guns N' Roses Icon
What Guns N' Roses Icon Would Change About Rock Hall Induction
Duff Shares Pandemic's Impact On Guns N' Roses Camp
Guns N' Roses Launch Reunion Tour Video Series- Metallica, Eagles, Springsteen, Queen Lead Apple Music Live Special- Sammy Hagar Shares Live Video For Van Halen Classic- more
Singled Out: Lana Blac's My Victim My Love
Singled Out: Darren Michael Boyd's The Earth is B Flat
Singled Out: Earshot's Uninvited
Singled Out: Redeem/Revive's Somehow
Guns N' Roses Launch Reunion Tour Video Series
Metallica, Eagles, Springsteen, Queen Lead Apple Music Live Special
Sammy Hagar Shares Live Video For Van Halen Classic
Roger Waters Us + Them Concert Film Getting Digital Release
Singled Out: Lana Blac's My Victim My Love
Currents Release New Song 'Monsters'
Green Day Release Video For Cover Of Blondie Classic
Styx's Tommy Shaw Releases Cover Of Led Zeppelin Classic