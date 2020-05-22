Guns N' Roses Launch Reunion Tour Video Series

Guns N' Roses have launched a new video series where they are sharing live performance clips from their blockbuster Not In This Lifetime Reunion Tour.

The massive tour featured the reunion of original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan and they launched the series with footage from their October 29, 2019 concert in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The video features the band performing "It's So Easy", "Chinese Democracy", and "Double Talkin' Jive", and they billed the new series as "Not In This Lifetime Selects: #GnFnR brings moments from the tour to YouTube." Watch the video below:





