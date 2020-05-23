.

Foreigner Celebrate Netflix Film With Isolation Video For Classic Hit

Bruce Henne | 05-23-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Foreigner

(hennemusic) Foreigner are streaming a brand new, isolation performance of their 1984 smash hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is" to celebrate the song being in a film trailer.

When the group discovered the "Agent Provocateur" hit was featured in the trailer for the Netflix film, "The Lovebirds", Mick Jones, Kelly Hansen, Bruce Watson, and Michael Bluestein got together on Zoom to re-record the song quarantine-style.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the romantic comedy - which stars Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani and Paul Sparks - tells the story of what happens when a couple "in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, and they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names."

The Foreigner isolation performance arrives on May 22, the same day The Lovebirds debuts on Netflix. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Foreigner Celebrate Netflix Film With Isolation Video For Classic Hit

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Cancel Summer Tour

Foreigner Star Releases 'Why Corona?' Video

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Announce American Tour

Foreigner Expand Summer Tour Plans

Original Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Explains Retirement

Lou Gramm Wants To Do More Foreigner Reunion Jams

Foreigner Reunite For 'Feels Like The First Time' Performance

Whitesnake, Foreigner And Europe Teaming For Tour

Foreigner Share Video Of Reunion Performance

More Foreigner News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Pink Floyd Launch Daily Playlist With Rare 1974 Live Recording- Foreigner Celebrate Netflix Film With Isolation Video- Dead and Company To Stream Halloween Show- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You

Singled Out: Em Rossi's Got This Feeling

Singled Out: Lana Blac's My Victim My Love

Singled Out: Darren Michael Boyd's The Earth is B Flat

F8TLSTK - Above and Beyond

advertisement
Latest News

Pink Floyd Launch Daily Playlist With Rare 1974 Live Recording

Foreigner Celebrate Netflix Film With Isolation Video For Classic Hit

Dead and Company To Stream Halloween Show For One More Saturday Night

Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You

Whitesnake Release 'Anything You Want' Video

Billy Idol Rocks Quarantine Dancing With Myself With Jimmy Fallon and Fans

Sting In The Studio For Blue Turtles 35th Anniversary

Singled Out: Em Rossi's Got This Feeling