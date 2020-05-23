Foreigner Celebrate Netflix Film With Isolation Video For Classic Hit

(hennemusic) Foreigner are streaming a brand new, isolation performance of their 1984 smash hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is" to celebrate the song being in a film trailer.

When the group discovered the "Agent Provocateur" hit was featured in the trailer for the Netflix film, "The Lovebirds", Mick Jones, Kelly Hansen, Bruce Watson, and Michael Bluestein got together on Zoom to re-record the song quarantine-style.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the romantic comedy - which stars Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani and Paul Sparks - tells the story of what happens when a couple "in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, and they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names."

The Foreigner isolation performance arrives on May 22, the same day The Lovebirds debuts on Netflix. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





