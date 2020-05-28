INXS To Release Restored 1991 Concert Film Live Baby Live

(hennemusic) INXS will release a newly-restored edition of their 1991 concert film, "Live Baby Live", on June 26. "Live Baby Live" will be available on digital download, 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD; the Blu-ray and DVD sets will also include a double CD of the newly remixed soundtrack.

Directed by David Mallet, the project captures the Australian outfit performing live at London's Wembley Stadium before a sold-out crowd of over 72,000 fans.

The 2020 release follows the restored film's successful debut theatrical run in late 2019, playing on over a thousand screens from Sydney to Stockholm and London to Los Angeles.

The home entertainment release features the film presented in widescreen for the first time, and in over 20 times greater resolution (on 4K UHD blu-ray) than the original DVD release.

"Live Baby Live" has been meticulously restored over a twelve-month period from the original 35mm negative to 4K Ultra HD, and during the process a previously thought lost performance of the "X" album track, "Lately", was discovered and reinstated into the film.

To accompany the visual upgrade, the audio is now presented in Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Master Audio (Blu-ray only), DTS 5.1 Surround and Dolby 5.1 Surround - all created by Giles Martin, the band's Executive Music Director, and Sam Okell at Abbey Road Studios.

The full Wembley soundtrack is available in the blu-ray and DVD bundles, plus "Shining Star", the studio track recorded the day after the show in London which then became the lead single from the original live compilation album in 1991. Read more and watch a preview video here.

