Slipknot, Underoath and Code Orange Stream Event Announced

Slipknot have announced that they will be hosting a special Knotfest Roadshow streaming event this Friday, May 29th at 3pm PDT to launch the new Knotfest.com.

The band says that the site has been reimagined as "global multi-media hub for news, exclusive interviews, performances, merchandise and more" and this week's kickoff event will feature concert streams and interviews with Slipknot, Underoath and Code Orange.

The Slipknot stream will feature the band's 2019 headline set from Graspop Festival in Belgium along with an exclusive interview with Clown conducted by Ryan J Downey.

Underoath will their 2016 The Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas performance as well as part of Ryan J. Downey's Deep Dive interview with Underoath frontman, Spencer Chamberlain.

Code Orange will be streaming their 'Last Ones Left: In Fear of the End' performance that originally aired on Twitch back in March and Clown's Electric Theater chat with frontman Jami Morgan.

Slipknot will also be offering for a very limited time merchandise that they would have sold on their Knotfest Roadshow tour. It will be available for just 72 hours beginning on Friday here.



Watch the trailer below:





