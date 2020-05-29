Dead & Company To Stream 2016 Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company have announced that they will be venturing back to 2016 for this week's installment of their weekly full concert streaming series One More Saturday Night.

This week the band will be sharing their full July 23rd, 2016 concert that took place at the Gorge in George, Wa. The streaming will be taking place live this Saturday, May 30th at 8PM ET / 5PM.

They said of the video, "Great views and better jams." The streams are completely free for fans but the band asks that fans consider making a donation to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund here. Spotify is making all donations.

We will add the video once it is available, until then fans can watch last week's installment that featured their Halloween show from last year at Madison Square Garden, below:





