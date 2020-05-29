KISS Collaborator Bob Kulick Dead At 70

Veteran guitarist Bob Kulick, who is best known for his collaborations with KISS and Meatloaf, has died at the age of 70, according to his brother Bruce.
Bruce broke the sad news to fans via Facebook. He wrote of his brother, "I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick.
"His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. I know he is at peace now, with my parents, playing his guitar as loud as possible. Please respect the Kulick Family's privacy during this very sad time."
Bob's association with KISS paved the way for Bruce to become a longtime guitarist for the band during their unmasked years in the 1980s and 90s.
His most famous appearance with KISS was performing lead guitar on Paul Stanley's 1978 solo album but he also contributed to the album's "Alive II," "Unmasked" and "Killers".
Apart from KISS, Bob worked with Meatloaf, Lou Reed, W.A.S.P, Tim "Ripper" Owens and more.
