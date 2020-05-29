.

Lenny Kravitz Postpones European Tour

Bruce Henne | 05-29-2020

Lenny Kravitz

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz has postponed his upcoming European tour in support of his 2018 album, "Raise Vibration." The summer series - which was due to begin May 31 in Tbilisi, Georgia - included a mix of solo and festival appearances across the region before wrapping up at the end of July.

"To all of my friends in Europe, due to COVID-19 and the government restrictions my upcoming 'Here To Love Tour' dates are regretfully postponed," says Kravitz.

"I was so looking forward to come play and celebrate life with you, but at the moment it is important to make sure that you all, as well as my band and crew, remain safe and healthy.

"More details to come, and I'm hoping to be there soon. We are all one. Let's band together, be kind and Let Love Rule." Read more here.

