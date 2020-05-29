Lenny Kravitz Postpones European Tour

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz has postponed his upcoming European tour in support of his 2018 album, "Raise Vibration." The summer series - which was due to begin May 31 in Tbilisi, Georgia - included a mix of solo and festival appearances across the region before wrapping up at the end of July.
"To all of my friends in Europe, due to COVID-19 and the government restrictions my upcoming 'Here To Love Tour' dates are regretfully postponed," says Kravitz.
"I was so looking forward to come play and celebrate life with you, but at the moment it is important to make sure that you all, as well as my band and crew, remain safe and healthy.
"More details to come, and I'm hoping to be there soon. We are all one. Let's band together, be kind and Let Love Rule." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Lenny Kravitz Releases '5 More Days Til Summer' Video
Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration North American tour
Video From Lenny Kravitz Raise Vibration Tour Kick Off Goes Online
Lenny Kravitz Releases Raise Vibration Tour Video
Lenny Kravitz's Late Night With Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online
Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV
Lenny Kravitz Adds Dates To Raise Vibration Tour
Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Johnny Cash' Video
Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Low' Video
KISS Collaborator Bob Kulick Dead At 70- Dead $ Company- Lamb Of God Stream New Song Featuring Chuck Billy- Paul Stanley Releases Soul Station Video- Rolling Stones- more
Doug 'Cosmo' Clifford - Magic Window
Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon
Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone
Iron City Houserockers - Have a Good Time (But Get Out Alive)
Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Lead Me On
KISS Collaborator Bob Kulick Dead At 70
Dead & Company To Stream 2016 Show For One More Saturday Night
Korn and Faith No More Coheadline Tour Cancelled
Whitesnake Release 'Still Of The Night' 2020 Remix Video
Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series
Lenny Kravitz Postpones European Tour
Lamb Of God Stream New Song Featuring Testament's Chuck Billy
KISS Icon Paul Stanley Releases Soul Station Video