Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Lead Covid-19 Benefit Lineup

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews and Brandi Carlile are among the acts confirmed to perform during "All In WA", a virtual concert to assist COVID-19 relief efforts in Washington state.

Set for broadcast on Wednesday, June 10 at 7 PT/10 ET via Amazon Music's Twitch channel and Seattle-area NBC affiliates, the event will be streamed via allinwa.org and available later on-demand through Amazon Prime Video.

All In Washington (All In WA) is a coalition of philanthropic, business, and community leaders coming together to address the hardships local communities are facing by providing food donations, housing assistance for youth and families, small businesses support, and health services for essential workers.

Washington's need for additional philanthropic support to help with COVID-19 recovery is clear: one in five workers across the state has filed for unemployment insurance and are at risk of housing, food and/or economic insecurity due to a decrease in wages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and small businesses are struggling to survive.

Amazon has stepped in to assist the fundraising efforts by covering the production costs associated with the relief concert, with founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announcing that he will personally match individual donations under $1 million to All In WA causes, up to a total of $25 million. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

