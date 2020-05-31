Bleed From Within Release 'Fracture' Video

Bleed From Within have released a music video for their single "Fracture". The song is the title track to the band's brand new studio album that just hit stores.
The new video was filmed by Tom Armstrong and directed by Craig Gowans and Tom Armstrong. The band had the following to say, "A departure from our typical approach, Fracture proved to be a massive challenge during the writing process.
"We've pushed ourselves as song writers on this album and this track in particular is a perfect example of how we are evolving as a group. The lyrics are also brutally honest. I'm sure our fans will be able to relate". Watch the video below:
