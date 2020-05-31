Bruce Springsteen Does Remote Jam With Dropkick Murphys

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen made a guest appearance on the May 29 "Straight Outta Fenway" livestream concert by the Dropkick Murphys. While performing before an empty Fenway Park in their hometown, the Boston outfit were joined by the New Jersey rocker remotely during the free online event, with frontman Ken Casey welcoming the singer via the ballpark's big screen.

"Is New Jersey in the house?" asked Casey, as Springsteen appeared from his home studio in the Garden State. The pairing launched into their 2013 collaboration, "Rose Tattoo", before delivering Springsteen's 206 track, "American Land."

According to the Dropkick Murphys, the event featured some groundbreaking milestones, including their status as being the first band to play a full show in an empty sports stadium, and, the first group "to play right on the dirt and grass of the infield diamond" at the Boston landmark.

"'Streaming Outta Fenway' is raising funds for three charities: the Boston Resiliency Fund, Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston and Feeding America. Stream the full show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

