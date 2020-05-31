(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen made a guest appearance on the May 29 "Straight Outta Fenway" livestream concert by the Dropkick Murphys. While performing before an empty Fenway Park in their hometown, the Boston outfit were joined by the New Jersey rocker remotely during the free online event, with frontman Ken Casey welcoming the singer via the ballpark's big screen.
"Is New Jersey in the house?" asked Casey, as Springsteen appeared from his home studio in the Garden State. The pairing launched into their 2013 collaboration, "Rose Tattoo", before delivering Springsteen's 206 track, "American Land."
According to the Dropkick Murphys, the event featured some groundbreaking milestones, including their status as being the first band to play a full show in an empty sports stadium, and, the first group "to play right on the dirt and grass of the infield diamond" at the Boston landmark.
"'Streaming Outta Fenway' is raising funds for three charities: the Boston Resiliency Fund, Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston and Feeding America. Stream the full show here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Bruce Springsteen To Join Dropkick Murphys On Livestream
Reunited Misfits Announce Show With Dropkick Murphys and Agnostic Front
Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Update Expected Monday- Bruce Springsteen Does Remote Jam With Dropkick Murphys- Pink Floyd Share Rare Version- more
Singled Out: Silent Theory's Six Feet Under
Doug 'Cosmo' Clifford - Magic Window
Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon
Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone
Iron City Houserockers - Have a Good Time (But Get Out Alive)
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Update Expected Monday
Bruce Springsteen Does Remote Jam With Dropkick Murphys
Pink Floyd Share Rare Version Of Have A Cigar
John Fogerty Rocks Dodger Stadium For 75th Birthday
W.A.S.P.'s Blackie Lawless Tributes Bob Kulick
Bleed From Within Release 'Fracture' Video
Trauma Working On New Album And Announce Fall Tour
The Vibrators Revisiting Classic Album 'Energize'