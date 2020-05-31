Singled Out: Silent Theory's Six Feet Under

Silent Theory have taken on the topic of mental health awareness with their new single "Six Feet Under". We asked Dakota Elliot Tyler to tell us the story behind the powerful track. Here is the story:

I'm going to give you every honest thought I have on our newest single "Six Feet Under" and to do that I need to give some extra details.

Personally, I had no idea it would stand alone as a single. We all figured we needed to put out new material to let everyone know we are still writing, and recording. When we wrote "Delusions" we had all the music (for the most part) finished and ready to lay down in studio. The only song that got its own private day was "Fragile Minds," the rest of the album was recorded in the course of 4 days. We pay for all of this out of pocket, so there is no extending the deadline or simply "go over budget." Unfortunately when you do that, some songs are going to get neglected and some are going to get special treatment.

So with that in mind we wanted to give each song its chance to reach full potential. We now designate time slots to individual songs and record them in blocks of time. We did this with "Before the Storm" and "Sticks and Stones." So this leads us to "Six Feet Under." It had been about 6 months since our last release and Scott, Mitch, George and Bob had been working on this instrumental that I was so excited to write to. At the time, as a society we were going through quite the spurt of shootings from July of 2017 to just recently in Canada of this year.

I had no intention of writing a song that focused on gun control. I appreciate all the support we have received about making that stance, but this song was written about the evolution of hate and violence in our society. It's far more about the mentality of the shooter than the apparatus they're using. I have always considered us an atmospheric band that tackles topics that affect us directly. I didn't want to get in the debate of "how likely you are to be shot by a shooter" or "here's the answer, follow it." This song is about not having all the answers, but still being sick of terroristic threats from unknown assailants who have become radicalized by toxic communities that feel the need to shoot up public places to get their message across. Its never been about how many. It's that they shouldn't be happening at all.

But what do I know? Don't listen to me. Just know, we are writing you new material and as soon as we are able to jump back into a studio we are going to give you guys our best effort and something great.

