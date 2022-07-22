Silent Theory Unplug For 'Livin' The Dream' Video

Idaho hard rockers Silent Theory have released a music video for "Livin' The Dream," off of their new collection of acoustic renditions of their several of their previous singles, Theoretically Speaking: The Acoustic Sessions Vol. 1.
Mitch Swanger had this to say, "For a long time, we had always talked about taking a collection of our back catalog and doing these reimagined versions of the songs.
"Given we have three full-length albums, we decided to take two songs off each album. We have everything from various acoustic sounds, live violins, some bluegrass and cinematic elements.
"While we are prepping to release a radio single in the near future that our fans are accustomed to, we are hoping they will enjoy these variations of our songs." Watch the video below:
