Metallica Share Video For Live & Acoustic Event

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing a video preview of their upcoming acoustic pay-per-view benefit show, the "Live & Acoustic From HQ: Helping Hands Concert & Auction".

The band have posted a clip of a performance of their 2003 track, "All Within My Hands", ahead of the November 14 event that will see the band livestream from their headquarters in San Rafael, CA.

"This special acoustic show marks our second concert benefitting All Within My Hands and will include an auction with some awesome items!," says the group. "The best part? 100% of money raised from this event will go directly to help someone in need.

"Tickets are on sale now at nugs.tv with four packages available: watch the show, add on the event shirt and audio download, or even join us digitally on our virtual fan wall for one song."

"We invite all of our fans around the world to join us," adds the group. "You'll want to tune in for this one!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

