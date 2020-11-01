Metallica Share Video For Live & Acoustic Event

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing a video preview of their upcoming acoustic pay-per-view benefit show, the "Live & Acoustic From HQ: Helping Hands Concert & Auction".
The band have posted a clip of a performance of their 2003 track, "All Within My Hands", ahead of the November 14 event that will see the band livestream from their headquarters in San Rafael, CA.
"This special acoustic show marks our second concert benefitting All Within My Hands and will include an auction with some awesome items!," says the group. "The best part? 100% of money raised from this event will go directly to help someone in need.
"Tickets are on sale now at nugs.tv with four packages available: watch the show, add on the event shirt and audio download, or even join us digitally on our virtual fan wall for one song."
"We invite all of our fans around the world to join us," adds the group. "You'll want to tune in for this one!" Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Metallica's S&M2 Concert Film Hits TV
Metallica Unplugging For Special Livestream
Metallica's Lar Ulrich Reveals His Favorite Music Icons
Lars Ulrich Doesn't Listen To Metallica That Much
Metallica Helping Wildfire Relief Efforts
Metallica's Hammett Marks 34th Anniversary Of Cliff Burton's Death
Metallica Rock National Anthem For Giants Vs Rockies Game
Metallica, Megadeth, Exodus And More Focus of Bay Area Godfathers Film
Metallica, Beastie Boys Lead Bonnaroo's Free Virtual ROO-ALITY Livestream
Eddie Van Halen's Son Calls Out Magazine Over Cover Story- Why Gilby Clarke Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion- Evanescence, Of Mice and Men Stars Lead All Star Dio Cover- more
Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Eddie Van Halen's Son Calls Out Magazine Over Cover Story
Why Gilby Clarke Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Jam
Evanescence and Of Mice and Men Stars Lead All Star Dio Cover
Metallica Share Video For Live & Acoustic Event
Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale Releasing Christmas Song
Korn and P.O.D. Supergroup Stillwell Release 'Could've Sworn' Video
Dark Tranquillity Release 'The Dark Unbroken' Video
Singled Out: Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche's Get The Better