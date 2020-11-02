Alter Bridge Streaming 'Last Rites' Lyric Video

Alter Bridge have released a lyric video for their new studio track "Last Rites". The song comes from the band's forthcoming "Walk The Sky 2.0" EP, which is set to be released on November 6th.
According to the announcement, "The song was born from an idea that bandmembers Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips began sharing after the cancellation of their entire 2020 touring schedule and written, recorded and completed entirely during the Covid-19 lockdown."
The EP will also include live versions of the songs "Wouldn't You Rather," "Pay No Mind," "Native Son," "Godspeed," "In the Deep" and "Dying Light" that were recorded during the band's US tour at the beginning of 2020. Watch the lyric video below:
Alter Bridge And Slash Frontman Myles Kennedy Completes New Solo Album
Alter Bridge Announce New EP and Release 'Native Son' Video
Alter Bridge Frontman Myles Kennedy Working On New Album
Sevendust, Alter Bridge Supergroup Projected Finish New Album
Alter Bridge Cancel Summer Euro Tour
Alter Bridge Release 'Metalingus' Lyric Video
Alter Bridge Salute Covid-19 Frontline Workers With New Video
Alter Bridge Postpone Spring Headline Tour
Alter Bridge Announces Walk The Sky Spring US Tour
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shares More New Music Via Roth Project- David Coverdale and Jimmy Page May Reissue Album With Surprises- Iron Maiden- Puscifer- more.
On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!
Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Share More New Music Via Roth Project
David Coverdale and Jimmy Page May Reissue Album With Surprises
Iron Maiden Stream Track From Night Of The Dead
Puscifer Release 'Theorem' Video
Staind and Three Days Grace Offshoot Saint Asonia Release 'Ghost' Video
Singled Out: Wildways' Event Horizon
In This Moment Release 'As Above So Below' Video
Anthrax Celebrate 'Spreading The Disease' Anniversary With Lockdown Video