.

Puscifer Release 'Theorem' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 11-02-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Puscifer Release 'Theorem' Video

Puscifer have released a music video for their new song "Theorem". The track comes from the band's just released studio album, "Existential Reckoning".

The video was directed by Maynard James Keenan and "offers an update on the search for Pusciverse desert dweller Billy D", according to the announcement.

Keenan had this to say, "People ask us 'What is in the Briefcase?' 'Puscifer.' 'And what is Puscifer?' 'What is Puscifer is what Puscifer is.' 'Like a paradox?' 'More than one.' Sigh." Watch the video below:




Related Stories


Puscifer Release 'Theorem' Video

Puscifer To Play Special Existential Reckoning Livestream

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Dealing With Covid-19 Infection After Effects

Puscifer Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

Puscifer Release 'Apocalyptical' Single and Video



More Puscifer News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shares More New Music Via Roth Project- David Coverdale and Jimmy Page May Reissue Album With Surprises- Iron Maiden- Puscifer- more.

Reviews

On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!

Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag

3000AD - The Void

Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament

5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains

advertisement
Latest News

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Share More New Music Via Roth Project

David Coverdale and Jimmy Page May Reissue Album With Surprises

Iron Maiden Stream Track From Night Of The Dead

Puscifer Release 'Theorem' Video

Staind and Three Days Grace Offshoot Saint Asonia Release 'Ghost' Video

Singled Out: Wildways' Event Horizon

In This Moment Release 'As Above So Below' Video

Anthrax Celebrate 'Spreading The Disease' Anniversary With Lockdown Video