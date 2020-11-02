Puscifer Release 'Theorem' Video

Puscifer have released a music video for their new song "Theorem". The track comes from the band's just released studio album, "Existential Reckoning".
The video was directed by Maynard James Keenan and "offers an update on the search for Pusciverse desert dweller Billy D", according to the announcement.
Keenan had this to say, "People ask us 'What is in the Briefcase?' 'Puscifer.' 'And what is Puscifer?' 'What is Puscifer is what Puscifer is.' 'Like a paradox?' 'More than one.' Sigh." Watch the video below:
