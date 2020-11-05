The Foo Fighters To Rock Saturday Night Live

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters will perform as the musical guests on the November 7 episode of NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live. The band will make their eighth appearance on the program alongside host Dave Chappelle.

"See you this weekend Chappelle!," shared the group on social media. The Foo Fighters are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, which saw founder Dave Grohl write and perform all of the material on the project.

Due to the pandemic, the band were forced to cancel a scheduled 25th anniversary Van Tour of North America that was set to see them perform in the round while revisiting stops along their 1995 trek. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

