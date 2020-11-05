.

The Foo Fighters To Rock Saturday Night Live

Bruce Henne | 11-05-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Foo Fighters To Rock Saturday Night Live

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters will perform as the musical guests on the November 7 episode of NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live. The band will make their eighth appearance on the program alongside host Dave Chappelle.

"See you this weekend Chappelle!," shared the group on social media. The Foo Fighters are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, which saw founder Dave Grohl write and perform all of the material on the project.

Due to the pandemic, the band were forced to cancel a scheduled 25th anniversary Van Tour of North America that was set to see them perform in the round while revisiting stops along their 1995 trek. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.




Related Stories


The Foo Fighters To Rock Saturday Night Live

Foo Fighters Release Recently Discovered Recordings

Foo Fighters, The Killers Lead Tom Petty Virtual Birthday Bash Lineup

Foo Fighters Perform Acoustic Set For Save Our Stages Benefit

The Foo Fighters Learn To Fly Unplugged On Jimmy Kimmel

The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

Singled Out: Movie Club's Rainshadow (Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Pink)

Foo Fighters Cancel North American Van Tour

Grohl Tried To Be Respectful Of Nirvana With Foo Fighters Launch

Dave Grohl Looks Back At Foo Fighters Debut 25 Years Later



More Foo Fighters News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Angus Dispels AC/DC and Axl Rose Speculations- Uriah Heep Icon Ken Hensley Dead At 75- Eddie Van Halen Receives Giant Mural Tribute- Metallica Guitarist Has A Lot Of Material- more

Reviews

Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea

On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!

Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag

3000AD - The Void

Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament

advertisement
Latest News

Angus Dispels AC/DC and Axl Rose Speculations

Uriah Heep Icon Ken Hensley Dead At 75

Eddie Van Halen Receives Giant Mural Tribute

Metallica Guitarist Has A Lot Of Material For Next Album

The Foo Fighters To Rock Saturday Night Live

Eric Clapton Performs Cream Classic On Crossroads Guitar Festival Package

Steve Hackett Unplugs For 'Under A Mediterranean Sky'

Amaranthe Release 'BOOM!1' Video