Slipknot's Knotfest Announces Free Virtual Pulse of the Maggots Fest

Slipknot's Knotfest.com has announced that they will be hosting a free virtual festival entitled the "Pulse of the Maggots Fest", on November 13th that will spotlight emerging artists.

The festival will be hosted by Knotfest.com's Beez, Ryan J Downey and special guests and will feature 20 artists performing across 3 separate stages.

The event will feature performances from Hacktivist, October Ends, PRXJEK, Cerberus, Orbit Culture, Tallah, dEMOTIONAL, Vended, SCARLET, Year of the Knife, Introtyl, Wargasm, Diamond Construct, VCTMS, Death Blooms, Death Tour, Thrown into Exile, Once Awake, 156 Silence, and I Revolt.

Things will be kicking off at 12pm PT on Friday, November 13, 2020. Find more details here.

Related Stories

Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Takes Fans To 'HWY 666' With New Song

Corey Taylor and Jonathan Davis On Final Metal Crush Episode

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Is Appreciating Making Music Again

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reveals Two New Solo Songs

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recorded 25 Songs In Solo Album Sessions

Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Alice Cooper Lead Rock For Relief Lineup

Slipknot's Debut 21st Anniversary Marked By Joey Jordison





More Slipknot News



