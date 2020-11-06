Slipknot's Knotfest.com has announced that they will be hosting a free virtual festival entitled the "Pulse of the Maggots Fest", on November 13th that will spotlight emerging artists.
The festival will be hosted by Knotfest.com's Beez, Ryan J Downey and special guests and will feature 20 artists performing across 3 separate stages.
The event will feature performances from Hacktivist, October Ends, PRXJEK, Cerberus, Orbit Culture, Tallah, dEMOTIONAL, Vended, SCARLET, Year of the Knife, Introtyl, Wargasm, Diamond Construct, VCTMS, Death Blooms, Death Tour, Thrown into Exile, Once Awake, 156 Silence, and I Revolt.
Things will be kicking off at 12pm PT on Friday, November 13, 2020. Find more details here.
Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Takes Fans To 'HWY 666' With New Song
Corey Taylor and Jonathan Davis On Final Metal Crush Episode
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Is Appreciating Making Music Again
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reveals Two New Solo Songs
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recorded 25 Songs In Solo Album Sessions
Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Alice Cooper Lead Rock For Relief Lineup
Slipknot's Debut 21st Anniversary Marked By Joey Jordison
System Of A Down Surprise Release First New Music In 15 Years- Eddie Van Halen's 'Final Gift' Story Is Not True Says His Son- Slipknot's Knotfest Announces Free Virtual Fest- more
On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!
Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag
System Of A Down Surprise Release First New Music In 15 Years
Eddie Van Halen's 'Final Gift' Story Is Not True Says His Son
Slipknot's Knotfest Announces Free Virtual Pulse of the Maggots Fest
Small Brown Bike's Travis Dopp Diagnosed With Stage IV Colon Cancer
Voivod Release 'Iconspiracy' Video
Gilby Opposed Guns N' Roses Guitarists Idea
Aldo Nova Announce New Lineup and Virtual Show Plans
Singled Out: Small Town Titans' Rufflin' Feathers