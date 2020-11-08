Slipknot Working On New Music During Lockdown

Slipknot's M. Shawn Crahan (aka Clown) has shared during a signing event that the band has been taking advantage of the pandemic lockdown to work on new writing music.

The band released their last studio album, "We Are Not Your Kind", in August of last year. Crahan revealed the news about the band working on new music during a bottle-signing for the band's No. 9 Iowa Whiskey.

He said, "Right now is kind of an interesting time. We're taking this time to write some new music. So for the last week, we've been just having a good time, eating a lot of food and writing... music. So we're having a good time.

"Since everybody's taken a lot of time off, we thought we'd utilize it by getting together and do what we probably do best, which is write music. So it's been good because there's no pressure.

"It's not like we have to. We're doing it because we want to. And it's just been a blessing, because boredom can set in. And I know all of us in the world are going crazy, so we're really lucky to be able to be together and do what we love most." Watch the comments below:

