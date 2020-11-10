Gears Tribute Deftones With Cover Of 'Bored'

Gears have released a video for their tribute cover of the Deftones song "Bored", a track that the band has been covering in their live show since their beginnings.

Jimmy Wooten explains, "Bored has been a song that we have been playing live since LITERALLY our first show on our first tour as a band in 2014. We just always loved that song and more importantly, we love how the crowd reacts to that song.

In the instance of this cover, it's just always been a really cool point in the set to be able to sort of connect with the audience. Whenever we do that song, we are doing it because Deftones are such an influence to us. We're huge fans of theirs and our audience seems to be as well.

"It's a cool way to sort of connect with the crowd as fans during the live show, so we thought maybe we should record the song. So we did! Hopefully, people dig it." Watch the video below:

