Gears have released a video for their tribute cover of the Deftones song "Bored", a track that the band has been covering in their live show since their beginnings.
Jimmy Wooten explains, "Bored has been a song that we have been playing live since LITERALLY our first show on our first tour as a band in 2014. We just always loved that song and more importantly, we love how the crowd reacts to that song.
In the instance of this cover, it's just always been a really cool point in the set to be able to sort of connect with the audience. Whenever we do that song, we are doing it because Deftones are such an influence to us. We're huge fans of theirs and our audience seems to be as well.
"It's a cool way to sort of connect with the crowd as fans during the live show, so we thought maybe we should record the song. So we did! Hopefully, people dig it." Watch the video below:
Lamb Of God Release 'Gears' Video and Hosting Online Event
Gears Release 'Stronger Than Pain' Lyric Video
Gears Release 'Tango Yankee' Video Featuring Lajon Witherspoon
Foo Fighters Release 'Shame Shame' Video and Announce Livestream- Black Sabbath Final Concert Unlikely- AC/DC Have A 'Mountain' Of Unreleased Material- more
Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia
5 Star: Professor and the Madman - Seance
On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!
Foo Fighters Release 'Shame Shame' Video and Announce Livestream
Black Sabbath Final Concert Unlikely With Geezer Saying Band Is Done
AC/DC Have A 'Mountain' Of Unreleased Material
Eric Church Lighting Up Radio With New Song 'Hell Of A View'
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Remembers Eddie Van Halen
Keith Richards Streams 1988 Performance Of 'You Don't Move Me'
Gears Tribute Deftones With Cover Of 'Bored'
Singled Out: Tired Kid's The Gift