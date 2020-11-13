.

Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares New Visualizer Video

Keavin Wiggins | 11-13-2020

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has released a visualizer video for his brand new stripped-down acoustic version of the "Traces" track "Most Of All".

The track comes from Perry's forthcoming "Traces (Alternative Versions & Sketches)" album, which finds him revisiting songs on his 2018 album "Traces" and presenting them in stripped down form.

He had this to say, "When writing these songs, the original inspiration is always my first compass, where the songs should go. 'Alternate Versions & Sketches' is exactly that, and I'm very excited to have you hear the original seeds of these songs." Watch the video below:




