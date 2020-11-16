Evanescence Announce Livestream Performance

Evanescence have announced that they will staging a special livestream show entitled "Evanescence: A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio".
The event will be taking place on Saturday, December 5 at 1 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. U.K. and 10 p.m. CET and they have celebrated the announcement by releasing a live performance video for the song "Use My Voice".
The livestream is set to be hosted at the Rock Falcon Studio in Nashville, TN where the band have been recording their new album, "The Bitter Truth", and will feature some of the brand new tracks.
Tickets are available here. Watch the "Use My Voice" video below:
