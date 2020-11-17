Less Than Jake Stream New Single 'Anytime and Anywhere'

Less Than Jake have released an online stream of their latest single "Anytime and Anywhere." The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Silver Linings", which will arrive on December 11th.



Roger Lima had this to say about the new track, "This song is sort of a shout out to the good times when you're actually in the 'silver' parts of your life or a relationship.

"It's a reminder to stop and smell the flowers when there happen to be some flowers to smell... because good times fly by when you're living them. Cherish those moments and the people in your life that are there for you through thick and thin." Listen to the song below:

