Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake and Vandoliers Teaming For UK Tour

(Rage PR) Fresh from their huge successful appearances at Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield and Leeds, Bowling For Soup have announced their return to the UK. Much loved in their home-away-from-home here in the UK for over 20 years, the Grammy nominated Texan pop punk quartet will be heading back to our shores for eight shows in England, Scotland and Wales in February 2024.
Equally well known for their string of pop punk classic songs like Girl All The Bad Guys Want, 1985 and High School Never Ends and their legendary live performances, "BFS" - aka frontman Jaret Reddick, guitarist Chris Burney, bassist Rob Felicetti and drummer Gary Wiseman have put together a fantastic line up for the new UK tour. Joining Bowling For Soup on this trek will be their good friends and fellow Slam Dunk Festival Dickies Stage performers, US ska punk favourites Less Than Jake! Having toured together multiple times in North America over the last eighteen months, Bowling For Soup and Less Than Jake are delighted to team up for a full tour on British soil. Opening up the tour will be alt country rockers Vandoliers.
Bowling For Soup's new tour will kick off on February 16th 2024 in Wolverhampton, taking in shows in Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Hull, Glasgow, Cardiff and finishing up at the world famous Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London on February 24th. The full list of dates is as follows:
Bowling For Soup February 2024 UK Tour w/ Less Than Jake & Vandoliers
16th - Wolverhampton - The Civic At The Halls
17th - Manchester - Academy
18th - Leeds - The Refectory
19th - Newcastle - O2 City Hall
21st - Hull - Bonus Arena
22nd - Glasgow - O2 Academy
23rd - Cardiff - International Arena
24th - London - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
Bowling For Soup Go 8 Bit For 'Hey Mario' Video
Bowling For Soup Releasing Surprise Covers Album 'Don't Mind If We Do'
Bowling For Soup Cover Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'
Bowling For Soup Update Fans Of Gary Wiseman's Health Condition
Staind Unleash 'Lowest In Me' Video- Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour- Eric Clapton- more
Foo Fighters Share Epic New Song 'The Teacher' With Short Film- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Does First Lead Vocal On New Dieth Single- more
Miranda Lambert And Leon Bridges Unite On 'If You Were Mine'- Ingrid Andress To Join Stevie Nicks On The Road- more
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Staind Unleash 'Lowest In Me' Video
Metallica Stream Paris Performance Of 'If Darkness Had A Son'
Extreme Visit 'Other Side Of The Rainbow' With New Video
Primal Fear Return With 'Another Hero' Video
Queens of the Stone Age Offer Up 'Carnavoyeur'
The Stranglers Box Set Featuring 1990s Albums Set For release
Peter Case: A Million Miles Away Now Available On VOD
Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake and Vandoliers Teaming For UK Tour