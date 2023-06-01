Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake and Vandoliers Teaming For UK Tour

(Rage PR) Fresh from their huge successful appearances at Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield and Leeds, Bowling For Soup have announced their return to the UK. Much loved in their home-away-from-home here in the UK for over 20 years, the Grammy nominated Texan pop punk quartet will be heading back to our shores for eight shows in England, Scotland and Wales in February 2024.

Equally well known for their string of pop punk classic songs like Girl All The Bad Guys Want, 1985 and High School Never Ends and their legendary live performances, "BFS" - aka frontman Jaret Reddick, guitarist Chris Burney, bassist Rob Felicetti and drummer Gary Wiseman have put together a fantastic line up for the new UK tour. Joining Bowling For Soup on this trek will be their good friends and fellow Slam Dunk Festival Dickies Stage performers, US ska punk favourites Less Than Jake! Having toured together multiple times in North America over the last eighteen months, Bowling For Soup and Less Than Jake are delighted to team up for a full tour on British soil. Opening up the tour will be alt country rockers Vandoliers.

Bowling For Soup's new tour will kick off on February 16th 2024 in Wolverhampton, taking in shows in Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Hull, Glasgow, Cardiff and finishing up at the world famous Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London on February 24th. The full list of dates is as follows:

Bowling For Soup February 2024 UK Tour w/ Less Than Jake & Vandoliers

16th - Wolverhampton - The Civic At The Halls

17th - Manchester - Academy

18th - Leeds - The Refectory

19th - Newcastle - O2 City Hall

21st - Hull - Bonus Arena

22nd - Glasgow - O2 Academy

23rd - Cardiff - International Arena

24th - London - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

