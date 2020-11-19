Hacktivist Release 'Armoured Core' Video

Hacktivist have released a music video for their new single "Armoured Core," which features Kid Bookie (who recently collaborated with Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor).



J. Hurley had this to say, "It's like a shield against anyone attacking us. Anyone can say anything they want, but you can't get through the armoured core! Talk sh*t if you want, but it ain't gonna affect us. I listen to a lot of other rappers and I know that my lyrics are strong. I know that no-one can f*** with this."



Jot Maxi said, "This is a song for anyone who is going through a hard time and needs building up. It's motivational. It makes you feel like, 'Nothing can touch me, I can do this', but it's personal to Hacktivist as well.

"With what we've been through, a lot of other bands might have broken up, but we're back with this new record and a new dynamic, which even I think is great and I'm super self-critical. As long as you're alive and still breathing, your core is armoured and protected by something. This song is a reminder to stay strong."



Kid Bookie added, "Glad to be working with the boys, man! When you have an eclectic bunch pushing a sound I love forward, why the F*** would I never want to share some sonic space with a bunch of beautiful, sexy, iconic men?! F*** the free world, HACKTIVIST up in this bitch." Watch the video below:

Hacktivist's 'Armoured Core' Video

Related Stories





More Hacktivist News



