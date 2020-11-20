Eddie Vedder Releases Video For New Song 'Matter Of Time'

(hennemusic) Eddie Vedder has released an animated video for "Matter Of Time", following a live performance of the song during the November 18 virtual fundraising event "Venture Into Cures."

The Pearl Jam singer also issued a clip of an updated version of "Say Hi" from the livestreamed show, with both available digitally now and, soon, together on a limited-edition 7" vinyl single.

The event, organized by Eddie and his wife Jill, featured uplifting stories about individuals and families living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) alongside appearances and performances from celebrity friends to educate viewers about EB and raise critical funds for research toward a cure for EB and other rare diseases.

"Ed and I are incredibly grateful to everyone joining us for Venture Into Cures," says Jill Vedder. "Every day kids with EB and their families face astonishing challenges. This event will give people a glimpse into their world. EBRP's mission is to find a cure for EB, and this event will help bring us one step closer to making that mission a reality by adding momentum to the work being done." Read more and watch the videos here.

