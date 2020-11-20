KISS Announce New Year's Eve Livestream Concert

KISS have announced that they will be hosting a special New Year's Eve Livestream event dubbed "KISS 2020 Goodbye" from Atlantis, Dubair on December 31st.

The band had this to say, "After nine months of this pandemic darkness the world may finally be seeing light of day. On New Year's Eve KISS will rock the heavens, shake the earth and blaze the way out of 2020 with the largest and most bombastic celebration in our and anyone else's history. We all need it. We all deserve it. Here's to 2021."

The special show is billed as "Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, this show produced by Landmarks Live can be seen globally with ticketing technology and livestream powered by TIXR and experienced like no other virtual concert before."

"You're invited to spend New Year's Eve with The Demon, The Starchild, The Spaceman, and The Catman as they rock out of 2020 and roll into 2021...all night!" Fans can purchase tickets here and watch a trailer below:

