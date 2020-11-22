.

Black Dahlia Murder Announce 'Yule 'Em All' Livestream

Michael Angulia | 11-22-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Black Dahlia Murder Announce 'Yule 'Em All' Livestream

The Black Dahlia Murder will be celebrating the Christmas season with a special "Yule 'Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza," livestream event next month.

The livestream will feature a live performance from the band, as well as special guests and will be taking place at 4pm PST and 7pm EST on Friday, December 18th..

Frontman Trevor Strnad had this to say, "We in The Black Dahlia Murder have been hard at work assembling what will surely be the most major holiday event since Tickle Me Elmo dropped.

"Live music from albums new and old, skits, cartoons, Ham Sanitizer...it's all here and waiting for your eager bloodshot eyeballs to blissfully consume! Clear your calendars for Dec 18!!! You won't want to miss it!" Watch the announcement video and find the ticket/merch link here.




Related Stories


Black Dahlia Murder Announce 'Yule 'Em All' Livestream

Testament, Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste Postpone Tour

The Black Dahlia Murder Release 'Child Of Night' Video

Testament And The Black Dahlia Murder North American Tour

The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Tour With Black Label Society

The Black Dahlia Murder Launching North American Tour



More Black Dahlia Murder News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To Success Of First Song- The Juliana Theory Return With First New Song in 15 Years- Metallica Have Begun Serious Writing For New Album- more

Reviews

Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas

MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford

Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020

Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To Success Of First Song

The Juliana Theory Return With First New Song in 15 Years

Metallica Have Begun Serious Writing For New Album

Black Dahlia Murder Announce 'Yule 'Em All' Livestream

Chris Stapleton Talks Tom Petty On X On Y

Shinedown Making Progress On New Album

Puddle of Mudd Share 'Go To Hell' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Johnny Iquana's Land of Precisely Three Dances