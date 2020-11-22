Black Dahlia Murder Announce 'Yule 'Em All' Livestream

The Black Dahlia Murder will be celebrating the Christmas season with a special "Yule 'Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza," livestream event next month.
The livestream will feature a live performance from the band, as well as special guests and will be taking place at 4pm PST and 7pm EST on Friday, December 18th..
Frontman Trevor Strnad had this to say, "We in The Black Dahlia Murder have been hard at work assembling what will surely be the most major holiday event since Tickle Me Elmo dropped.
"Live music from albums new and old, skits, cartoons, Ham Sanitizer...it's all here and waiting for your eager bloodshot eyeballs to blissfully consume! Clear your calendars for Dec 18!!! You won't want to miss it!" Watch the announcement video and find the ticket/merch link here.
