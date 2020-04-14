Testament, Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste Postpone Tour

Testament have officially their North America tour with The Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The tour was scheduled to kick off the tour next Monday (April 20th) in Phoenix, but they have now formally postponed the trek. Two members of the group have themselves battled the virus.

They had they following to say, "We unfortunately are going to have to reschedule our upcoming North American spring tour. Please bear with us while we work to get the new dates together with our team.

"Please hold onto your tickets as they will be honored for the newly scheduled dates. We hope everyone is staying safe, staying home, and we look forward to rocking out with you soon."





Related Stories

Testament Get Animated For 'Children Of The Next Level' Video

Another Testament Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

Testament's Chuck Billy Tests Positive For Covid-19

Testament Release New Song 'Children Of The Next Level'

Testament And The Black Dahlia Murder North American Tour

Testament Release New Video And Announce Album

Testament, Exodus and Death Angel Announce Tour

Testament Offshoot Dragonlord Launch Video Series For New Album

Testament Making Plans For New Album After Slayer Tour

More Testament News



