The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Tour With Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, More

The Black Dahlia Murder have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring when they go out on tour with Parkway Drive on their North American trek.

The band had this to say, "We in The Black Dahlia Murder are ecstatic to be the extreme metal representatives of this stacked trek across North American soil in support of the mighty Parkway Drive. You'd better wear your coolest Huggies, 'cause we're about to scare the pants off of you!"

The tour will also feature Hatebreed and Stick To Your Guns and it set to kick off on May 8th in Baltimore, MD at UMBC Event Center. Thing will wrap up on June 5th in San Francisco, CA at The Warfield. See the dates below:

5/08/2022 UMBC Event Center - Baltimore, MD

5/09/2022 College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

5/10/2022 Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

5/11/2022 Kemba Live! - Columbus, OH

5/13/2022 Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

5/14/2022 Palladium Outdoors - Worcester, MA

5/15/2022 TBA - Montreal, QC

5/17/2022 RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

5/19/2022 Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

5/20/2022 Welcome To Rockville - Daytona, FL

5/22/2022 Metro Credit Union - Charlotte, NC

5/23/2022 Ovation - Cincinnati, OH

5/24/2022 Piere's Outdoors - Ft Wayne, IN

5/25/2022 Wintrust Arena - Chicago, IL

5/26/2022 The Factory - St Louis, MO

5/28/2022 So What Festival - Dallas, TX

5/29/2022 Vibes Outside - San Antonio, TX

Without Stick To Your Guns

5/31/2022 Wave - Wichita, KS

6/01/2022 Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

6/03/2022 Theater at Virgin Hotels -Las Vegas, NV

6/05/2022 The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

