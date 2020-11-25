Former Secrets Frontman Aaron Melzer Passes Away

Southern California rockers Secrets have shared the sad news that their former vocalist Aaron Melzer, has died. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The band took to social media and shared, "Today we lost our brother, our friend, and our family with the passing of Aaron Melzer. Aaron's passing came much too soon in his life and in ours. Words cannot express how devastating and painful this is for all of us to hear and believe.

"We will miss Aaron every day. Every day we will remember his presence, his laughter, the joy he could bring to a room, the light he brought with him to the stage, his smiles, his heart, and every memory we were able to share with him.

"For now we ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and loved ones as we take this time to reflect and grieve. We love you Aaron and you will not be forgotten."

Related Stories

Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Of A Saucerful Of Secrets





More Secrets News



