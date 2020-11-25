.

Slipknot Announce New Knotfest Event In 2021

Keavin Wiggins | 11-25-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Slipknot Announce New Knotfest Event In 2021

Slipknot have expanded their Knotfest once again. The band have announced that they will be launching the music festival for the very first time in Brazil next year.

The band announced on Tuesday that inaugural Knotfest Brazil is scheduled to take place at Sambodromo do Anhembi in Sao Paulo, Brazil on December 19th, 2021.

According to the announcement, aside from the headline set from Slipknot, the festival will feature nine other bands and 12 hours of music spread over two stages.




Related Stories


Slipknot Announce New Knotfest Event In 2021

Slipknot Working On New Music During Lockdown

Slipknot's Knotfest Announces Free Virtual Pulse of the Maggots Fest

Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Takes Fans To 'HWY 666' With New Song

Corey Taylor and Jonathan Davis On Final Metal Crush Episode

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Is Appreciating Making Music Again

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reveals Two New Solo Songs

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recorded 25 Songs In Solo Album Sessions



More Slipknot News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit On Billboard Chart- Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Team With Megadeth's Ellefson For AC/DC Cover Video- Slipknot Announce New Knotfest- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go

Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas

MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford

Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit On Billboard Chart

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Team With Megadeth's Ellefson For AC/DC Cover Video

Slipknot Announce New Knotfest Event In 2021

Famed Neil Peart Early Rush Drum Set Up For Auction

Former Secrets Frontman Aaron Melzer Passes Away

All-Star Tribute To Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Coming To Theaters

ZZ Top Documentary Earns Grammy Award Nomination

Singled Out: Attraction To Tragedy's Hole In Your Heart