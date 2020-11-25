Slipknot Announce New Knotfest Event In 2021

Slipknot have expanded their Knotfest once again. The band have announced that they will be launching the music festival for the very first time in Brazil next year.

The band announced on Tuesday that inaugural Knotfest Brazil is scheduled to take place at Sambodromo do Anhembi in Sao Paulo, Brazil on December 19th, 2021.

According to the announcement, aside from the headline set from Slipknot, the festival will feature nine other bands and 12 hours of music spread over two stages.

