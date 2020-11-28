Guns N' Roses Release Live Videos From Reunion Tour

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are sharing video highlights from a 2019 show in Wichita, Kansas in the latest edition of their streaming concert series "Not In This Lifetime Selects."

The band can be seen performing their classic tracks "Estranged", "Civil War" and "Nightrain", as well as a cover of the Glen Campbell hit "Wichita Lineman."

Guns N" Roses have announced dates for a late 2021 stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand that will see the group perform 8 shows in the region.

Fan club member ticket access is available now with general public tickets going on sale Thursday, November 26. The late 2021 shows are currently set to follow a rescheduled European run in June and North American dates in July and August. Watch the live footage here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

