Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'All You're Dreaming Of'

(hennemusic) Former Oasis vocalist Liam Gallagher is streaming a lyric video for his new single, "All You're Dreaming Of." All proceeds from the track will go to the UK charity Action For Children, which works to improve life for young people in the region.

Liam describes the tune as "a timeless track and perfect for this time of year. Considering the year that we've all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope. Bing Crosby would have been proud. Merry Christmas."

Earlier this year, Gallagher's "MTV Unplugged" release debuted atop the UK album charts; recorded and filmed last year, the project followed on the heels of his 2019 album, "Why Me? Why Not." Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

